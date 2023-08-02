21-year-old escapes US prison 7 months before release, jailed again for 40 years

The convict was caught while hiding in a dustbin very close to the correctional home. (Image: Mississippi Department of Corrections)

In a bizarre turn of events, an American man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for trying to escape from a correctional facility just months before his last sentence was completed.

Shunekndrick Huffman, 21, managed to escape from the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in August 2022, months before his seven-year sentence for aggravated assault was over. After escaping, he held people at gunpoint.

After breaking out, Huffman made his way to a nearby residence, where he held three people hostage at gunpoint for hours.

Authorities confirmed that he not only kidnapped the individuals but also stole a car from one of his hostages before crashing it and fleeing on foot. WLBT-TV reported that Huffman was eventually captured while hiding in a dustbin very close to the facility.

He was sentenced to 40 years recently, this time in a jail since he was tried as an adult. It is unclear why Huffman tried to escape just months before his release.

Mississippi Department of Corrections Commissioner Burl Cain has since vowed to improve the facility's siren system to prevent future escapes and protect the public from potential harm.

This is not the first time that Mississippi has faced issues with prison security. In May, two other inmates managed to escape from the Raymond Detention Center. Joseph Spring and Michael Lewis, both 31, went missing after a headcount when a breach in the facility's ceiling was discovered. Lewis was captured the same evening, but Spring managed to evade capture for three weeks before being apprehended.