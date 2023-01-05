 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
2 Shark Tank India judges ‘rectify’ mistake after Bihar sisters-in-law denied funding

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Jan 05, 2023 / 03:38 PM IST

“Sharks” Namita Thapar and Vineeta Singh decided to rectify their mistake and presented JhaJi store with a cheque of Rs 85 lakh as investment.

Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar with Uma and Kalpana Jha. (Image: vineetasng/Instagram)

first published: Jan 5, 2023 03:37 pm