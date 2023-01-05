2 Shark Tank India judges ‘rectify’ mistake after Bihar sisters-in-law denied funding

Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar with Uma and Kalpana Jha. (Image: vineetasng/Instagram)

Shark Tank India Season 1 saw sisters-in-law Kalpana and Uma Jha pitch an exciting business idea that was run by women, was just six-months-old and started from home. The women were making pickles and chutneys traditional to the Mithilanchal region of Bihar, the home state of the two.

The JhaJi store, as they christened it, impressed the “Sharks” but not enough to get them funding. Disappointed, Kalpana, 52, a homemaker and Uma, a teacher, went back home to Darbhanga.

But they were not disheartened once they reached home to find out business was booming.

“After the episode was aired, we received an overwhelming response, and what we normally sold in three months was sold out overnight,” Kalpana told HerStory.

A year later “JhaJi store” has grown 400 per cent with monthly sales hitting Rs 25 lakh.

Then “Sharks” Namita Thapar and Vineeta Singh decided to rectify their mistake.

In July 2022, Shark Tank India wanted to visit the factory to shoot some progress videos. Thapar and Singh accompanied the team, surprised the women entrepreneurs, not just with a visit, but with a cheque of Rs 85 lakh – an investment from them and Jharkhand Angels, an investment management company.

Talking to HerStory, Vineeta Singh, CEO of Sugar Cosmetics, says her mother was quite angry with her for not investing in the company. Namita Thapar, Executive Director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals also said that she regrets not investing earlier.

“The beauty of having regrets is you can correct them,” Thapar said.

The Shark Tank India judges also shared photos from their time in the factory where they took on a hands-on role with other women at making pickles.

JhaJi employs around 50 people, mostly women. The women plan to expand their business to a bigger manufacturing place in the village.