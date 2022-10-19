2 professors sue California State University over caste discrimination policy

California State University has 23 campuses across the state (Image credit: @calstate/Facebook)

Two professors have filed a federal lawsuit against California State University for including caste in its non-discrimination policy – a move they say is unconstitutional and will only perpetuate further discrimination against Hindus and South Asians.

According to news website DW.com, California State University’s decision to include caste as a protected category came after a long, multi-campus movement to highlight the issue of caste discrimination.

Professors Sunil Kumar and Praveen Sinha, however, have filed a complaint in California federal court against their employer to prevent the university from enforcing the policy.

“We fully and vehemently oppose all forms of prejudice and discrimination,” said Professor Kumar said in a statement shared by the Hindu American Foundation, which is helping represent the professors. “But CSU’s Interim Policy singles out all Indian origin and Hindu staff and students solely because we are Indian and Hindu. This by its very definition is discrimination and a denial of our basic civil rights.”

Professor Sinha called it a “misguided policy,” noting that there are other “generally applicable and neutral categories” that can be used to address incidents of alleged caste discrimination at CSU.

On January 1 this year, CSU became the first full university system in the US to recognise caste under its non-discrimination policy. CSU has 23 campuses across the state of California.

DW reports that while most faculty members welcomed the move, at least 80 said they were opposed to it.

"We believe that this addition is a misguided overreach without any evidence for its need and that, instead of curbing discrimination, it will cause more discrimination by unconstitutionally singling out and targeting Hindu faculty of Indian and South Asian descent," a statement issued by the Hindu American Foundation (HAF) at the time said.

HFA Executive Director Suhag Shukla and Managing Director Samir Kalra called the policy ‘unconstitutional,’ arguing that it violates the First Amendment’s Free Exercise and Establishment Clauses as well as the Fifth and Fourteenth Amendment’s Due Process and Equal Protection Clauses.