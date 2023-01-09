2 IndiGo passengers arrested for drinking alcohol on Delhi-Patna flight: Report

Two passengers aboard an IndiGo flight to Patna from Delhi have been arrested for drinking alcohol, news agency ANI reported. Drinking alcohol on domestic flights is prohibited by law.

The accused allegedly carried alcohol on the flight and began to drink before being eventually stopped by the crew members on Sunday night. The men had apologised in writing after being stopped by the cabin crew, ANI reported, quoting sources.

IndiGo also informed Air traffic controllers (ATC) before landing that the two passengers were carrying liquor and the accused were arrested at the airport police station.

An official at the Patna Airport Police Station told ANI that the accused -- identified only as Rohit and Nitish -- were arrested based on a written complaint by the domestic airline. Patna Airport SHO Robert Peter said that the police took action after the manager of IndiGo filed a written complaint against the accused. They would be produced before the court, he added.

Meanwhile, IndiGo released a statement asserting that there was no altercation on the flight. "With reference to the incident that took place onboard 6E 6383 from Delhi to Patna, the matter is under investigation with the authorities. We would like to clarify that there was no altercation onboard the aircraft, as what is being reported in some sections of social media," the airline stated.

This comes days after two incidents of flyers urinating on co-passengers rocked the country and Air India since both the incidents happened aboard the airline flights.

Read more: Urinating incident: Co-passenger says it was triggering to hear accused's father claim that incident did not happen

On January 7, the accused in the first case, which happened on November 26, was arrested. Shankar Mishra from Bengaluru was held for urinating on a senior citizen woman co-passenger in business class on the Air India flight from New York to Delhi. A similar incident was reported two days later, this time on an Air India flight from Paris to Delhi. A drunk passenger peed on a woman's blanket. As soon the plane landed, he was detained by Central Industrial Security Force officers. But he was allowed to go after he gave a written apology and a mutual agreement was reached with his co-passenger. Read more: Peeing on co-passenger, shouting at crew: 4 mid-air incidents involving Indians

Moneycontrol News

