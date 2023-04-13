 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
2 foreigners exchange boarding passes at Mumbai airport, travel to different countries

Apr 13, 2023 / 03:58 PM IST

The two foreigners took off from the Mumbai airport for Kathmandu and London. (File)

The Mumbai Police have arrested a Sri Lankan native and a German citizen after they allegedly exchanged their boarding passes at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport to travel to London and Kathmandu respectively, an official said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Monday at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

The 22-year-old Sri Lankan citizen, who was travelling on a fake passport, and the 36-year-old German native had exchanged their boarding passes in a toilet at the airport for travelling to London and Kathmandu, the official said.

An attendant of an airline company noticed that the departure stamp on the passport of the Sri Lankan citizen appeared to be forged and discovered the crime.