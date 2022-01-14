MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Page from 1984 Spider-Man comic auctioned at record $3.36 million.

The artwork for page 25 of Marvel Comics' Secret Wars No. 8 brings the first appearance of Spidey's black suit.

Associated Press
January 14, 2022 / 12:10 PM IST
A single page of artwork from a 1984 Spider-Man comic book sold at an auction for a record $3.36 million.

Mike Zeck's artwork for page 25 from Marvel Comics' Secret Wars No. 8 brings the first appearance of Spidey's black suit.

The symbiote suit would eventually lead to the emergence of the character Venom.

The record bidding, which started at $330,000 and soared past $3 million, came on the first day of Heritage Auctions' four-day comic event in Dallas on Thursday.

Also Thursday, one of the few surviving copies of Superman's debut, Action Comics No. 1, sold for $3.18 million, putting it among the priciest books ever auctioned.
Associated Press
first published: Jan 14, 2022 12:05 pm

