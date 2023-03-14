 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
18 women guards of swanky UK jail fired over affairs, sexual acts with inmates

Edited by : Stella Dey
Mar 14, 2023 / 12:04 PM IST

The guards performed sexual acts and had intercourse with the inmate in the jail cells that can be locked from inside.

The swanky prison has several amenities inside cells for the inmates. (Image: OfficialBerwyn/Twitter)

18 women guards of Britain's largest male prison either resigned or were fired after sensational allegations uncovered a scandal of illicit affairs with inmates, smuggling and rampant corruption.

The guards were in relationships with inmates of the jail and performed sexual acts, had intercourse in the cells and exchanged raunchy photographs with each other. The affairs happened over a span of six years from when it was built in 2017 at the swanky HMP Berwyn jail in North Wales.

One guard, Jennifer Gavan, smuggled a phone inside for 150 pounds and then used it to exchange photos with an inmate.

She was sentenced to eight months in prison. Two of her colleagues were also sent to prison for affairs with inmates.