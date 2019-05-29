18 new earth-like planets spotted outside solar system

In a stellar discovery, scientists recently found 18 new planets outside our solar system. The size and existing conditions of these planets are very similar to that of the Earth. Also, one of these 18 planets is believed to be the smallest known exoplanet as of now while the other is being touted to be habitable.

The study was conducted by researchers at Germany’s Max Planck Institute for Solar System Research (MPS), the Georg August University of Göttingen, and the Sonneberg Observatory. The team claimed that past surveyors overlooked these exoplanets, possibly due to their small size, reported SciTech Daily.

The new discovery was published in two papers in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics. The team of scientists working on this project re-analysed data previously collected by NASA's Kepler Telescope accompanied with a new method devised specifically by the team to detect exoplanets.

The researchers claimed that the new technique —transit least-squares survey — has the potential to discover more than 100 more exoplanets from data already gathered by the Kepler mission.

Commenting on what other celestial entities exist in our solar system's neighbourhood, the scientists estimated the presence of around 4,000 planets. Ninety-six per cent of them, they said, appears to be much bigger than the Earth and are, in fact, close to the size of gas giants such as Neptune or Jupiter.

It must be noted here that the percentage scale is inclined towards the existence of more massive exoplanets because the smaller ones are quite difficult to track.

However, smaller exoplanets fascinate star gazers more because of their Earth-like features, which leave them with the possibility of being potentially habitable planets outside our solar system.

Also, the smallest of the eighteen exoplanets spotted by the researchers measures to only 69 per cent of the size of our planet, and even the largest one is hardly two times the size of Earth.