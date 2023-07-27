Do employees miss out on business travel due to their accents? 17% think so: Survey

The SAP Concur report also stated that 16 per cent employees globally felt that they did not receive sufficient business travel opportunities due to their physical appearance (Representational Photo).

Business travel forms an important part of any worker's life. In some cases, an employee needs to travel more often than others due to specific demands which merits the travel.

However, a recent trend has indicated that there is a lack of equality in business travel and a key factor causing the trend is the employee's accent.

A report published on SAP Concur website stated that in a survey of 3850 travellers done in 25 markets, 17 per cent of employees worldwide have not been able to travel because of their accent. Additionally, 23 per cent of employees working in the United States have expressed disparity in business travel due to their accents.

"There is no universally ‘easy’ accent. English and Dutch are closely related ... native speakers of one of those languages usually will not have too much trouble understanding," Tracey Derwing, adjunct professor educational psychology at the University of Alberta, told CNBC.

She added that some reacted negatively to accents and companies did not wish to take a risk.

"Some people react negatively to accents … and employers know that.

"They may not want to risk sending someone who has an accent despite the fact that the employee is easy to understand and fully capable," Derwing said

The report also stated that 16 per cent employees globally felt that they did not receive sufficient business travel opportunities due to their physical appearance. 15 per cent employees around the world felt that they did not get enough business travel opportunities due to their ethnicity or race.

