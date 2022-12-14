16-year-old with 2ft long 'Hulk Hands' dubbed 'Devil's child' in Jharkhand village

Md Kaleem says he is happy with his hands. (Image: Screengrab from video uploaded by @truly-channel/YouTube)

When 16-year-old Mohammad Kaleem was diagnosed with a rare syndrome, he was dubbed by his villagers as the “Devil’s child”. The reason? Kaleem’s hands have abnormally grown out of proportion making them huge “Hulk Hands”.

Each of his hands weigh a whopping 8kgs making it difficult for the boy to perform daily activities due to his localized gigantism. The distance between the wrist and forefinger on one of his hands is 24 inches, Mirror reports.

The boy lives in a small village near Jharkhand’s Bokaro Steel City. His father is a daily wage labourer.

The condition, called Macrodactyly, is extremely rare and affects just 300 people worldwide. The condition usually leaves patients with overgrown bones, skin, and other tissues. Organs and limbs can also grow out of proportion.

Kaleem has never been to school due to his condition. Students were apparently scared of him. And now he is made fun of by locals and called names.

He was called the 'Boy with the World's Biggest Hands' before he underwent surgery around 10 years to try and reduce them. But it only aggravated things, making his hands grow bigger and more deformed.

Daily chores are a hurdle for Kaleem, his family says, as he has difficulty in bathing, eating and keeping himself clean and needs the assistance of his family to carry out minor tasks.

While the unkind words from villagers are not encouraging, Kaleem is looking to go beyond his condition to live a normal life and says he is very happy with how he is.

He says he can eat on his own and tries to do as much as he can.

"My hands are fine. Some people are scared but I tell them I was born this way," Kaleem told in an interview few years back.