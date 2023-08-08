16-year-old girl raises Rs 8.27 lakh to help Balasore train accident victims. Watch

As per reports, 295 people died in the Balasore train accident that involved the Coromandel Express, a stationary goods train and Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express.

A 16-year-old Indian-origin girl living in the United States raised Rs 8.27 lakh for the victims of the Balasore train accident, that happened in June.

The amount will be sent to the victims wired via the PM Cares Fund and the girl-Tanishka Dhariwal- presented the money to the Counsel General of India in New York Randhir Jaiswal.

"I got to know about the train tragedy that occurred in Balasore, Odisha. With my parent's support, I was able to start a GoFundMe page. I reached out to schools, friends and family and raised over 10,000 dollars. Hopefully, this money will be able to go and help the people who have been affected by this. I believe a little goes a long way and hopefully, this is a good start to it," Dhariwal told ANI.



The girl was accompanied by her parents when she handed over the funds.

"We will hand over this cheque to the Indian Consulate which will be wired to the PM CARES Fund. Over the course of the past decade, India's outreach has extended to more than 100 nations, culminating in aid exceeding $25 billion" Founding Chair of Jaipur Foot USA Prem Bhandari said.

As per reports, 295 people died in the train accident that involved the Coromandel Express, a stationary goods train and Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express.