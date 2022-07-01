English
    150 outsourced staff hired for Covid duty in 2020-21 at a Delhi government hospital 'sacked'

    COVID-19 patients are not coming for admission for the last few months and currently all beds reserved for coronavirus patients are "lying vacant" at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) in east Delhi, which is one of the factors behind the decision, a senior official said.

    PTI
    July 01, 2022 / 07:25 PM IST

    A total of 150 outsourced staff hired for Covid duty during 2020-21 at a Delhi government-run super speciality hospital were on July 1 "sacked" by authorities due to administrative reasons, officials said.

    "About 500-600 staff — sanitation workers, security personnel and nursing orderlies — were hired via an outsourcing agency for Covid duty during 2020-21. As no Covid patients are getting admitted, so we have surplus of staff, and hence 150 were sacked today after much consideration,” the official said on July 1.

    A group of sacked outsourced staff also sat on the floor of the hospital’s lobby to protest the decision, the officials said. Sources claimed that another factor behind their sacking was "below satisfactory performance".

    "However, this staff is all trained, and if tomorrow Covid cases rise again, we may rehire from among these people, accordingly," the senior official said.

    RGSSH has 650 beds, and it has been one of the main dedicated Covid facilities in Delhi since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020.
    first published: Jul 1, 2022 07:25 pm
