150 freshers of UP medical college tonsured, made to march on road by seniors

Over 150 first-year students of Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences were tonsured and forced to salute their seniors on August 20. In the widely shared videos of the alleged case of ragging in the campus located in Saifai village, the first-year students can be seen bowing before their seniors.

However, because the video went viral, the attention of the authorities was drawn to the case, prompting them to respond immediately. The Vice-Chancellor of the university, however, has claimed that they are very strict about curbing ragging incidents and that there are special squads that keep a tab on the incidence of ragging within the campus. Dr Raj Kumar further added that students have been suspended in the past for indulging in activities that amount to ragging.

He added: “We have a separate dean of social welfare for students apart from an anti-ragging committee to deal with complaints… The students can complain to the anti-ragging committee or even to their wardens.”

A series of videos of ragging went viral on August 19, with the first one showing students with shaved heads wearing white coats and walking in a single line. In another video, the first-year students can be seen offering mock salutes to their seniors while marching past them.

In one of these videos, the security guard of the college can be seen standing nearby but not taking any action against the students who are harassing their juniors.

V-C Kumar has vowed to take action against the perpetrators. He told news agencies: “Strong action will be taken against those involved. We have suspended students earlier also. I want to assure the juniors that they need not worry.”

Notably, only last month, a teenager from Hyderabad tried to kill himself after he was ragged and harassed by his classmates. And in March, two students from Tamil Nadu committed suicide after constant ragging left them depressed.