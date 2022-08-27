English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Register for Markets League event and get add on offers worth INR 2100. Know more
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    15-foot portion of Noida-Greater Noida expressway caves in

    A 15-foot-long and two-foot-wide portion of the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway caved in, briefly disrupting traffic on Friday.

    PTI
    August 27, 2022 / 01:11 PM IST

    A 15-foot-long and two-foot-wide portion of the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway caved in, disrupting traffic on Friday and prompting officials to launch repair work on it.

    According to police officials, there was traffic congestion due to the incident on Friday but the movement of vehicles was normal on Saturday.

    “The road portion caved in near Sector 96 where work for an underpass was being carried out. It was on the carriageway while one moves from Noida towards Greater Noida. The repair work on it had started on Friday itself, leading to traffic congestion, an official said. A traffic police official said.

    A traffic police official told PTI on Saturday morning, “The movement of vehicles was smooth along the stretch and there was no congestion on it.” Lakhs of vehicles pass through the 27-km-long Noida-Greater Noida Expressway on weekdays. The load reduces sharply on Saturdays and Sundays, according to officials.
    PTI
    Tags: #Noida
    first published: Aug 27, 2022 01:11 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.