15-foot portion of Noida-Greater Noida expressway caves in

A 15-foot-long and two-foot-wide portion of the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway caved in, disrupting traffic on Friday and prompting officials to launch repair work on it.

According to police officials, there was traffic congestion due to the incident on Friday but the movement of vehicles was normal on Saturday.



Uttar Pradesh | The Noida-Greater Noida expressway near Sector 96 witnessed slow traffic movement yesterday (August 26), after a 12-15 ft long chunk of the road caved. pic.twitter.com/JNhiceR2kw

— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 26, 2022

“The road portion caved in near Sector 96 where work for an underpass was being carried out. It was on the carriageway while one moves from Noida towards Greater Noida. The repair work on it had started on Friday itself, leading to traffic congestion, an official said. A traffic police official said.A traffic police official told PTI on Saturday morning, “The movement of vehicles was smooth along the stretch and there was no congestion on it.” Lakhs of vehicles pass through the 27-km-long Noida-Greater Noida Expressway on weekdays. The load reduces sharply on Saturdays and Sundays, according to officials.