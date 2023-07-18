14 prospective grooms from 'Byju's, Deloitte, TCS' on matrimonial site. Woman asks internet to pick

The woman's confession, which has been shared by Twitter handles and has gone viral, states that she was a B.Com graduate, who was currently unemployed. (Photo credit (right): twitter.com/@darkandcrude).

A woman recently confessed that she had been talking to 14 different men on a matrimonial website. The woman's confession, which has been shared on various Twitter handles and has gone viral, states that she is a BCom graduate and is currently unemployed.

"29 Female, B.com, not working as of now. I am speaking to 14 guys through matrimony and confused which one should I choose," she wrote, followed by the companies, salary and location of the men.

The salaries of the men ranged from Rs 14 lakh to Rs 45 lakh per annum. Some of the companies where the men worked included Byju's, Flipkart, Deloitte and TCS. There was no mention of where the woman was from in the confession.



Most of the girls on twitter are single because some girls are talking to 14 guys at once pic.twitter.com/1fRaGzVxwm

— Squint Neon (@TheSquind) July 17, 2023



Are you people expecting to find true love in arranged marriage or what arrange marriage system is like a market place where men are valued on the basis of their income & women on the basis of their looks. It's brutal & nothing like vivah movie. So kindly adjust to reality. https://t.co/c3vqE9pEx6 — sumi (@sumii0802) July 17, 2023

The confession generated several responses, many of whom questioned why she was not working at her age.

"A person completes B.Com by the age of 21-22yrs, I'd be more interested in what she did in the last 7 years. If she was working on something, doing some job, however low paying it might be, it seems acceptable," one user wrote.

"I can give in writing, each of these guys are in touch with at least 56 girls like her, and they don't even talk, because they don't have time. Stalking Profiles doesn't count. Also, Age, Salary, & Skin Colour details are always inflated and mostly fake; just like resumes," another user wrote.