125-year-old seer from Varanasi takes COVID-19 vaccine, oldest Indian to get jab

Swami Shivanand getting COVID-19 shot. Image: IANS

A 125-year-old seer from Kashi has become the known oldest beneficiary of the COVID-19 vaccine in India. Born on August 8, 1896, Swami Shivanand got jabbed against the COVID-19 on June 9 at the Durgakund PHC.

The 125-year-old seer has been living in Varanasi’s Bhelupur area since 1979, as per a Times of India report.

"We have multiple documents, including a passport, to prove that he is 125 years old. Some years ago, he was examined by a team of Kolkata doctors and they couldn’t believe he was so fit for his age. He believes in simple living and leads by example," his disciple Dr Subhash Chandra Garai, medical officer of a multinational company told Times of India.

Health workers at the vaccination centre interacted with the seer while he was under observation post-vaccination. When asked how he was feeling, the seer said he felt energised.

Shivanand also urged people to take the shot. "People fear the vaccine for no reason. Everyone must take the jab," a health worker at the centre recalled him as saying.

Shivanand told reporters that the reason for his longevity is 'simple food and regular life'.

"I wake up at 3 am and go to the Ganga River for a bath. Then I do Yoga. I eat very simple food with little or no oil and spices. I come from a very poor family and till date, I never had a full diet.I eat only half of my appetite. It keeps reminding me of my humble background," he said, as quoted by IANS.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh's COVID-19 tally has reached 17,01,072, according to a Health Department bulletin. Since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, the virus has claimed 21,597 lives in the state.

The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 12,243, the bulletin said.