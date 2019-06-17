App
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2019 05:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

12 Mumbai cops file for transfer, get show-cause notice instead

The twelve officers applied for a transfer within days of Deven Bharti, the Additional Directorate General of Police, being promoted to ATS chief from Joint Commissioner of Police (law and order).

Twelve Mumbai police personnel got a show-cause notice issued against them by Sanjay Barve, the Commissioner of Mumbai Police. The cops were taken to task for bypassing him and directly submitting transfer applications to the Maharashtra Directorate General of Police (DGP).

Barve issued the notice at the behest of the Joint Commissioner of Police (admin) Naval Bajaj towards the beginning of the month.

According to an Indian Express report, the 12 police personnel had written to DGP Subhodh Jaiswal, seeking to be transferred to the state Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) from the Mumbai Police department.

Notably, all the twelve cops hold different ranks, including a senior police inspector, police inspector, and assistant police inspectors. They applied for a transfer within days of Deven Bharti, the Additional Directorate General of Police, being promoted to ATS chief from Joint Commissioner of Police (law and order).

Stating that Mumbai police is otherwise a disciplined force, Barve mentioned in the notice that the officers were pulled up for failing to follow due procedure, which requires an officer to submit a transfer request to any other unit to the head of the unit they are presently serving in. In this case, that should have been the Mumbai Police Commissioner.

He added, 'though it is not in the ambit of his powers to affect their transfers, they should still have followed the protocol and sent the transfer application via him'.

He also sought a written explanation stating why he should not take any disciplinary action against the twelve.

It has been a convention for top IPS officers to transfer officers closely associated to them wherever they are transferred. Sources have revealed that the present situation is also being viewed as a similar incident, where the twelve cops wished to continue working under their former boss.

First Published on Jun 17, 2019 05:55 pm

tags #India #mumbai

