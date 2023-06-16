11-year-olds wearing diapers to school ring alarm bells among Swiss, New York teachers

Teachers in Buffalo, New York and Switzerland have expressed concerns over big kids still wearing diapers to school. (Representational)

Teachers in Switzerland are facing a concerning trend as an increasing number of students arrive in classrooms wearing diapers. While potty training typically occurs between 18 and 24 months, many children in Switzerland seem to be lagging behind.

Children as old as 11 are going to schools wearing diapers, ringing alarm bells among teachers.

Dagmar Rösler, head of the Swiss Federation of Teachers, expressed her worry about this growing problem, stating, "When 11-year-olds come to school in diapers, that's a worrying trend."

“Parents have a responsibility to make sure their school-aged kids aren’t wearing diapers anymore. Teachers aren’t there to change their students’ diapers. That’s crossing a line,” Rösler added.

Educational scientist Margrit Stamm suggests that some parents may be letting potty training slide due to the convenience of diapers. Stamm emphasises that parents have a responsibility to ensure their school-aged children are no longer reliant on diapers. The teachers' role should not include changing diapers, as it crosses a professional boundary.

The issue of students wearing diapers in school is not limited to Switzerland. Reports have emerged from Buffalo, New York, where parents have also failed to teach their children proper toilet usage, New York Post reported.

Phil Rumore, president of the Buffalo Teachers Federation, laments the lack of policies or procedures in place to address this problem. He asserts that teachers cannot be expected to change diapers as it diverts attention away from the class, affecting the learning environment.

“There is no policy in place, or procedure in place, to work with the child to either potty train them, to clean them when they have an accident,” Rumore said. “The teacher can’t do it because it takes away from the class.”

The Buffalo Teachers Federation said 43 children are not potty trained properly, leading to taunts from classmates and other issues at school.

“I’m not blaming the parents … because in some cases we have an autistic child, or we have a child with emotional problems or physical problems,” Rumore added.