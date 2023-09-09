11-year-old girl diagnosed with world's most painful disease: 'Battle with her body'

Jazmin Farr's mother Amanda said that the family had identified a medical facility in the United States to help cure their daughter from CRPS. (Representational Image).

The family of a 11-year-old girl living in Adelaide, Australia is desperately seeking treatment to cure their daughter from what is referred to as the world's most painful medical condition, a Daily Mail report said.

Jazmin Farr was diagnosed with Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) in 2020 after she injured her foot jumping from a trampoline. The condition had led to the 11-year-old feeling excruciating pain for many years that made her life miserable.

"It was four days before Jazmin’s eighth birthday that our world was turned upside down.

"It was a year-and-a-half before she was finally and officially diagnosed with CRPS. We thought this would bring us answers, treatment and finally an end to our daughter’s suffering. We were very wrong," Amanda wrote in a GoFundMe post.

She further wrote that the disorder made it difficult for her daughter to even perform routine tasks with ease and despite having a lot of medicines, the pain was not subsiding.

"She is on intense medication daily, none of which relieve the pain that she suffers. Daily tasks, like having a shower, are intolerable and bring her to tears.

"Jazmin suffers daily from excruciating pain. Mobility in her left ankle and leg has been effected and she feels unbearable pain all the way to the top of her head," she wrote.

Describing her daughter's daily life as a "battle with her body", Mrs. Farr wrote that her daughter referred to the medical condition as the "greatest evil" and they had identified as medical facility in the United States that could help her get relief.

"We have tried every possible avenue. Going to Spero Clinic, where they actually specialise in the treatment of CRPS, is our last glimpse of hope to finally put an end to our daughter’s suffering," she wrote.

What is CRPS?

CRPS is a medical condition which causes pain and changes the colour of the skin in specific parts of the body such as arms, legs or hands.

As per medical experts, CRPS occurs due to dysfunction in a person's central or peripheral nervous systems and can involve acute or chronic pain.

According to the McGill Pain Index, CRPS is rated highest among all diseases at 46, including the likes of kidney stones (42), chronic migraine (29) and toothache (22).