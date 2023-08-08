11-year-old flies plane as father drinks beer in shocking video. They died in a crash

The father and son both died in the plane crash. (Representational)

Authorities are investigating a chilling video capturing an 11-year-old boy flying a plane as his father casually drinks beer next to him to ascertain whether this happened right before the two died in a deadly plane crash in Brazil in July.

The footage reveals a harrowing scene where the father, identified as Garon Maia, 42, allows his 11-year-old son, Francisco Maia, to take control of his private plane while he drinks. This video was posted on social media by the father, the last he would ever post.

Maia’s twin-engine Beechcraft Baron 58, valued at a staggering $1.2 million, plummeted to the ground, crashing into a forested area straddling the states of Rondônia and Mato Grosso. Both father and son lost their lives in the crash.

The timeline leading up to the crash is blurred, as the video's posting date remains unclear. The footage paints a grim picture of the father sitting in the co-pilot seat, providing guidance to his young son as the plane hurtles down a dirt runway.



Devastating incident in Brazil: 11-year-old and father perish in a plane crash. Shocking footage surfaces of the child at the controls while his father drinks beer. Questions arise about video's timing in relation to the tragedy. — Moidul Islam Borah (@moidul37) August 7, 2023

"Wait, everything ready? Nothing in front, ok. Come on, 600 horses, you can push. 600 Kikão, go," instructs Garon Maia. "Good lady. Hand on the lever, hand on the lever. Keep your hand there and look at the speed." The video then captures the nonchalant father casually taking a swig of beer and asking his son, "The passenger can have one, right Kiko?"

The flight began at a family farm in Nova Conquista, Rondônia, with a stop for refueling. Garon Maia had intended to fly Francisco back to Campo Grande, Mato Grosso do Sul, where he lived with his mother and attended school. However, just eight minutes after takeoff at 5:50 pm, the aircraft crashed.

The crash site was close to cultivated land, suggesting that Garon Maia had little time to regain control. Overwhelmed by grief, Ana Pridonik, Maia's 27-year-old wife, died by suicide following their burial. She was found in the couple's bedroom.

Brazilian law stipulates that only individuals over the age of 18, who have completed high school and registered with the National Civil Aviation Agency, are permitted to fly an airplane.