11-year-old British Indian's online show inspires kids across the world to read books

What started off as a pandemic project for an 11-year-old British Indian from Northern England is now inspiring hundreds of children across the world to take up reading.

Stanley Singh began to host his own show 'Reading With Stanley' in November 2020 on TikTok and YouTube with the help of his mother and 15-year-old sister because he wanted a way to connect with people.

"I felt sad and bored that I won't be able to see my friends. I really like reading and I wanted to show people that I can read and I want to put a smile on their faces," Singh told the media. But reading on camera boosted his self-confidence and his videos were being watched all over the world.

Recollecting the beginning of the journey, Singh's sister Shaan told BBC, "We didn't have much experience so we were shaking when using the camera. We didn't edit it or use music and pictures. It wasn't as good as it is today."

His mother Vikki Singh told BBC that during the pandemic the kids were upset and the family just wanted to bring in some positivity with the show. She later told DW News, "People are messaging saying children are learning English from him."

Soon, authors from US, Canada and Australia began to send their books for Singh to read on his show.

That in turn inspired the 11-year-old to write a book himself.

"Authors have inspired me to write my own book," Singh says, adding that the story will be about dogs, football and love.