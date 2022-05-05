English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    11-year-old British Indian's online show inspires kids across the world to read books

    "I felt sad and bored that I won't be able to see my friends. I really like reading and I wanted to show people that I can read and I want to put a smile on their faces," Stanley Singh said.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 05, 2022 / 01:53 PM IST
    Stanley Singh began to host his own show 'Reading With Stanley' in November 2020 on TikTok and YouTube. (Image credit: @reading_with_stanley/Instagram)

    Stanley Singh began to host his own show 'Reading With Stanley' in November 2020 on TikTok and YouTube. (Image credit: @reading_with_stanley/Instagram)

    What started off as a pandemic project for an 11-year-old British Indian from Northern England is now inspiring hundreds of children across the world to take up reading.

    Stanley Singh began to host his own show 'Reading With Stanley' in November 2020 on TikTok and YouTube with the help of his mother and 15-year-old sister because he wanted a way to connect with people.

    "I felt sad and bored that I won't be able to see my friends. I really like reading and I wanted to show people that I can read and I want to put a smile on their faces," Singh told the media. But reading on camera boosted his self-confidence and his videos were being watched all over the world.

    Recollecting the beginning of the journey, Singh's sister Shaan told BBC, "We didn't have much experience so we were shaking when using the camera. We didn't edit it or use music and pictures. It wasn't as good as it is today."

    Close

    Related stories

    His mother Vikki Singh told BBC that during the pandemic the kids were upset and the family just wanted to bring in some positivity with the show. She later told DW News, "People are messaging saying children are learning English from him."

    Soon, authors from US, Canada and Australia began to send their books for Singh to read on his show.

    That in turn inspired the 11-year-old to write a book himself.

    "Authors have inspired me to write my own book," Singh says, adding that the story will be about dogs, football and love.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Reading with Stanley #Stanley Singh #UK
    first published: May 5, 2022 01:07 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.