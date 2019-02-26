11 examinees expelled on first day of Bihar matric exams; BSEB chair dubs impersonators Munna Bhai

At least 11 persons were expelled on the first day of Bihar’s matriculation exams.

The examinations being conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), saw tight security arrangements all over the state.

For instance, to curb cheating, the board banned examinees from wearing shoes inside the hall. This explains why so many students had queued up outside 1,418 the exam centres in slippers.

All examinees were frisked thoroughly by cops and invigilators before entering the exam hall, at designated security checkpoints in each of the centres. The exams were conducted in two shifts— the first from 9.30 am to 12.45 am, when 8.42 lakh students appeared, and the other from 1.45 pm to 5 pm, when the rest wrote their exams.

Additionally, a WhatsApp group was created so that all district education officers can keep in touch with the BSEB office. A helpline number has also been started for examinees to get their queries answered by examiners.

However, despite such stringent and elaborate arrangements, around 11 students from Gaya, Vaishali, Jamui, Siwan, Aurangabad, Arwal, and Saran, were expelled for cheating, while four were caught impersonating at different examination centres; three of them were from Munger, one hailed from Gaya.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, BSEB chairman Anand Kishor has said that four ‘munnabhais’, who were taking exams on behalf of other candidates, were arrested.

Kishor had made surprise visits to Girls High School, Shastrinagar, KB Sahay High School, Sherulahpur, and Ram Lakhan Singh Yadav High School, Punaichak, to invigilate. Exhorting the need to maintain a visitors’ register, he told the head examiners: “Keeping track of the visitors, including the board officials, is compulsory at all the examination centres.”

However, at the 74 examination centres in Patna, including the four model examination centres at Girls High School, Shastrinagar, Bankipur Girls High School, Girls High School, Gardanibagh, and Kamala Nehru Girls High School, Yarpur, the examinations went on smoothly.

More than 16 lakh students, including 8.23 lakh girls appeared for the exams this year. For the first time this year, examinees got answer sheets with their roll number, name and other important details printed on them.