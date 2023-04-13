 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
108-year-old Tamil Nadu woman, who never completed school, tops Kerala's literacy programme

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Apr 13, 2023 / 07:23 PM IST

In the Kerala literacy programme's test, Kamalakanni scored 97 out of 100, a remarkable feat for someone who never completed her schooling.

Kamalakanni, 108, enrolled in Kerala's literacy programme to learn how to read and write. (Image: News18)

It is never too late to learn something new, and this is evident in the case of Kamalakanni, a 108-year-old woman from Tamil Nadu who has become the topper in Kerala's literacy programme. Born in 1915 in Cumbum, Tamil Nadu's Theni district, Kamalakanni began working on cardamom fields in Kerala during her early days.

Kamalakanni, who moved to the Vandanmedu region, situated at the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border, to support her impoverished family, spent the majority of her life working in cardamom fields. She was unable to complete her schooling due to her constant work on the farm.

Despite being a centenarian, Kamalakanni has enrolled in Kerala's literacy programme to learn how to read and write. Her dedication towards education has earned her recognition and accolades, and she has become an inspiration to many people.

With her good vision and hearing, Kamalakanni has been practicing writing in both Tamil and Malayalam. In the programme's test, she scored 97 out of 100, a remarkable feat for someone who never completed her schooling.