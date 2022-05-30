English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    103-year-old 'Daredevil granny' beats record for parachute jump

    Rut Larsson, who is 103 years and 259 days old, beat the previous record of 103 years and 181 days.

    AFP
    May 30, 2022 / 06:54 PM IST

    "It was wonderful to do this, I've been thinking about it for a long time," Rut Larsson told Swedish news agency TT, adding: "It all went as planned." (Image credit: @jkr_on_the_web/Twitter)

    A 103-year-old Swedish woman on Sunday set the world record for the oldest person to complete a tandem parachute jump, saying she planned to celebrate "with a little cake".

    "It was wonderful to do this, I've been thinking about it for a long time," Rut Larsson told Swedish news agency TT, adding: "It all went as planned."

    With family and friends waiting on the airfield below, Larsson completed her jump harnessed to parachutist Joackim Johansson in Motala, 240 kilometres (150 miles) southwest of Stockholm.

    The pair sailed down to the ground smoothly, as helpers rushed to Larsson's side with her walker to help her get up.

    Asked what she saw and felt as she came down, Larsson replied: "Nowadays I don't see so well, but it felt good".

    Close

    She said she liked "that you slowly glide down from above, I think it feels nice."

    An official from the Guinness Book of World Records was on hand to record the jump.

    Larsson, who is 103 years and 259 days old, beat the previous record of 103 years and 181 days.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    AFP
    Tags: #Daredevil granny #parachute jump #Rut Larsson #Sweden
    first published: May 30, 2022 06:54 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.