Woman who weighed 325 kg can finally sit in a car after massive transformation

Reality TV star Tammy Slaton has revealed that she is finally able to sit in a car after her massive weight loss journey. Slaton is best known for starring in the TV show ‘1,000-lb Sisters’ along with her sister Amy Slaton-Halterman.

In an earlier episode of the show, Tammy Slaton, 36, had revealed that she had qualified for weight loss surgery after years of dealing with health issues.

"I need to get to 550 lbs. for me to be approved for surgery," Tammy said in the clip. "Until then, I hate getting on a scale. My worst fear is gaining weight. I don't want to disappoint my family or myself."

According to People, she managed to lose more than 180 lb (81 kg) after spending time at a food rehabilitation facility. She had weighed around 717 lb (325 kg) before she entered rehab.

Slaton revealed in a TikTok video on Sunday that she was finally able to sit in a car seat after losing weight. Fans of the TLC star congratulated her for the achievement and encouraged her to continue on the weight loss journey.

Moneycontrol News