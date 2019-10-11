100 royals plan to move court if denied share of Nizam's over Rs 300 crore fund in the UK

About 100 royals plan to wage a legal war if they are denied a share of the £35-million fund of the last Nizam of Hyderabad, which has been lying in a UK bank for years.

The descendants of Mir Osman Ali Khan are claiming their share to a property that according to a UK High Court ruling belongs to the Indian government and “those claiming in right of Nizam VII”.

According to an Indian Express report, Nawab Najaf Ali Khan, the son of Hashim Jah Bahadur -- the fifth son of Mir Osman said, the royals are afraid that the Nizam’s two grandsons Mukarram Jah and his younger brother Muffakham, may deny the others their share of the sum.

The duo, who inherited the world’s largest fortune in the year 1967, would be dragged to the court by the rest if they try in any way to deprive the rest of their share of the royal fund.

He said: “The brothers have not got in touch with us yet, so we don’t know what they are planning… The terms and conditions are very clear; when the brothers entrusted the case to the Government of India, it was decided that if they won, the money would be distributed among all descendants and the government. Now, they cannot take a decision on their own now and cut off the rest.”

Nawab Najaf Ali further informed that about 120 descendants of the Nizam were traced in 2013, but some of them have passed away. Yet, the October 2 judgment pronounced by the UK court only mentions two “princes” — Mukarram and Muffakham Jah — as individual beneficiaries of the wealth.

The other heirs are now concerned that since both brothers have assigned their interests to their respective companies, making legal claims to the property will be difficult.