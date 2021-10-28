MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTrends

100 dinosaur NFTs from paleontologist who inspired Jurassic Park character

Jack Horner collaborated with a paleo to bring out a collection that has 100 NFTs, featuring 10 different dinosaur artworks in 10 series.

Shylaja Varma
October 28, 2021 / 09:45 AM IST
The NFTs, which are to be bought in cryptocurrency Ethereum, start at 0.2 eth (Image credit: https://opensea.io)

The latest to enter the hugely popular NFT, or non-fungible token, space is world-renowned paleontologist Jack Horner of Jurassic Park fame. He is the inspiration for the Jurassic Park’s main character, Dr Alan Grant, and the film’s paleontology expert.

NFT is a digital object - a drawing, animation, piece of music, photo, or video - with a certificate of authenticity created by blockchain technology. This authentication by a network of computers is considered inviolable.

Horner, 75, collaborated with Paleo artist Fabio Pastori to bring out a collection that has 100 NFTs, featuring 10 different dinosaur artworks in 10 series. The collections from the sale will support paleontology research and education. The collection is called “Jack Horner’s Dinosaurs – The Origin Collection”.

The artworks, which are to be bought in cryptocurrency Ethereum, start at 0.2 eth ($797.66) and go up to 5 eth($19,941.50). They are available on NFT marketplace OpenSea.

NFTs have taken the digital space by storm, especially in the post-pandemic world, and several key personalities across the globe have jumped the bandwagon. In India, superstar Salman Khan recently announced the launch of his NFTs on marketplace BollyCoin. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra too launched five NFTs of digital sketches of his creations. All five have been sold, with each going for 1 $1,908.8 to $3,579.
Shylaja Varma
Tags: #cryptocurrency #dinosaurs #Ethereum #Jack Horner #Jurassic Park #NFT
first published: Oct 28, 2021 09:26 am

