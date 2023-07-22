This 10-year-old girl has been to 50 countries and not missed a single day of school

Aditi Tripathi's parents are accountants and the family has managed to visit the countries as they have used all school holidays and bank holidays that are available. (Photo credit: twitter.com/@AditiFoxfield).

A 10-year-old British girl has travelled to 50 countries and not missed a single day of school, a Yahoo report said. The girl, identified as Aditi Tripathi, has been to several European countries such as Norway, Monaco and The Netherlands and has also been to Asian countries such as Nepal and Thailand.

Tripathi's parents- identified as 43-year-old Deepak and 36-year-old Avilasha- said that they wanted their daughter to be well-travelled despite their travel expenses going up to Rs 21 crore per trip.

The girl's parents are accountants and the family has managed to visit the countries by using all school holidays and bank holidays that are available.

"We started travelling with her when she was in nursery age three and she used to go to school for two and a half days per week," Deepak told Yahoo.

"Travelling has helped her make more friends and has made her more confident. Now we pick her up straight from school on Friday and we take a late night flight back at around 11pm on Sunday. Sometimes we arrive on Monday morning, and she goes straight to school from the airport," he added.

The girl's first trip was to Germany when she was three years old and rated Nepal, Georgia and Armenia as the three favorite countries that she's been to.

"I don't have a specific favourite country or place but if I had to choose three it would be Nepal, Georgia, Armenia. Nepal was probably one of my favourites because I did horse riding, I went on the longest cable car, and I could see mountains like Mount Everest. I really love travelling and have loads of fun memories," she said.

A key factor helping Deepak and Avilasha save the money needed to travel is both have work from home jobs.

