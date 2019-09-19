App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2019 07:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

10 universities that have churned out the most millionaires; where would you study?

The universities are ranked based on the the number of ultra high net worth (UNHW) individuals and their estimated collective wealth.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
These are the 10 universities of the world with the highest number of Ultra High Net Worth (UHNW) alumni and their estimated combined wealth. UNHW individual means someone with a net worth of at least $30 million. Nine of these universities are in the US and one is in the UK, according to the University Ultra High Net Worth Alumni Rankings by Wealth-X. (Image: Reuters)
1/11

These are the 10 universities of the world with the highest number of Ultra High Net Worth (UHNW) alumni and their estimated combined wealth. UNHW individual means someone with a net worth of at least $30 million. Nine of these universities are in the US and one is in the UK, according to the University Ultra High Net Worth Alumni Rankings by Wealth-X. (Image: Reuters)

No.10 | University of Chicago, USA | Estimated UHNW alumni Population: 2405 | Estimated wealth: $ 707 billion (Image: Reuters)
2/11

No 10 | University of Chicago, USA | Estimated UHNW alumni population: 2,405 | Estimated collective wealth: $707 billion (Image: Reuters)

No.9 | University of South California, USA | Estimated UHNW alumni Population: 2645 | Estimated wealth: $ 548 billion (Image: Reuters)
3/11

No.9 | University of Southern California, USA | Estimated UHNW alumni Population: 2645 | Estimated collective wealth: $548 billion (Image: Reuters)

No.8 | Northwestern University, USA | Estimated UHNW alumni Population: 2725 | Estimated wealth: $ 389 billion (Image: Reuters)
4/11

No.8 | Northwestern University, USA | Estimated UHNW alumni Population: 2725 | Estimated collective wealth: $389 billion (Image: Reuters)

No.7 | University of Cambridge, UK | Estimated UHNW alumni Population: 2760 | Estimated wealth: $ 390 billion (Image: Reuters)
5/11

No.7 | University of Cambridge, UK | Estimated UHNW alumni Population: 2760 | Estimated collective wealth: $390 billion (Image: Reuters)

No.6 |Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA | Estimated UHNW alumni Population: 2785 | Estimated wealth: $ 990 billion (Image: Reuters)
6/11

No.6 | Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA | Estimated UHNW alumni Population: 2785 | Estimated collective wealth: $990 billion (Image: Reuters)

No.5 |New York University, USA | Estimated UHNW alumni Population: 3380| Estimated wealth: $ 712 billion (Image: Reuters)
7/11

No.5 |New York University, USA | Estimated UHNW alumni Population: 3380| Estimated collective wealth: $712 billion (Image: Reuters)

No.4 |Columbia University, USA | Estimated UHNW alumni Population: 3925| Estimated wealth: $ 1,501billion (Image: Reuters)
8/11

No.4 |Columbia University, USA | Estimated UHNW alumni Population: 3925| Estimated collective wealth: $1,501billion (Image: Reuters)

No.3 |University of Pennsylvania, USA | Estimated UHNW alumni Population: 5575| Estimated wealth: $ 1,780 billion (Image: Reuters)
9/11

No.3 |University of Pennsylvania, USA | Estimated UHNW alumni Population: 5575| Estimated collective wealth: $1,780 billion (Image: Reuters)

No.2 |Stamford University, USA | Estimated UHNW alumni Population: 5580| Estimated wealth: $ 2,899 billion (Image: Reuters)
10/11

No.2 |Stanford University, USA | Estimated UHNW alumni Population: 5580| Estimated collective wealth: $2,899 billion (Image: Reuters)

No.1 |Havard University, USA | Estimated UHNW alumni Population: 13,650 | Estimated wealth: $ 4,769 billion (Image: Reuters)
11/11

No.1 | Harvard University, USA | Estimated UHNW alumni Population: 13,650 | Estimated collective wealth: $4,769 billion (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Sep 19, 2019 07:28 am

tags #education #Slideshow

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.