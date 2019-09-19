10 universities that have churned out the most millionaires; where would you study?

The universities are ranked based on the the number of ultra high net worth (UNHW) individuals and their estimated collective wealth. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 These are the 10 universities of the world with the highest number of Ultra High Net Worth (UHNW) alumni and their estimated combined wealth. UNHW individual means someone with a net worth of at least $30 million. Nine of these universities are in the US and one is in the UK, according to the University Ultra High Net Worth Alumni Rankings by Wealth-X. (Image: Reuters) 2/11 No 10 | University of Chicago, USA | Estimated UHNW alumni population: 2,405 | Estimated collective wealth: $707 billion (Image: Reuters) 3/11 No.9 | University of Southern California, USA | Estimated UHNW alumni Population: 2645 | Estimated collective wealth: $548 billion (Image: Reuters) 4/11 No.8 | Northwestern University, USA | Estimated UHNW alumni Population: 2725 | Estimated collective wealth: $389 billion (Image: Reuters) 5/11 No.7 | University of Cambridge, UK | Estimated UHNW alumni Population: 2760 | Estimated collective wealth: $390 billion (Image: Reuters) 6/11 No.6 | Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA | Estimated UHNW alumni Population: 2785 | Estimated collective wealth: $990 billion (Image: Reuters) 7/11 No.5 |New York University, USA | Estimated UHNW alumni Population: 3380| Estimated collective wealth: $712 billion (Image: Reuters) 8/11 No.4 |Columbia University, USA | Estimated UHNW alumni Population: 3925| Estimated collective wealth: $1,501billion (Image: Reuters) 9/11 No.3 |University of Pennsylvania, USA | Estimated UHNW alumni Population: 5575| Estimated collective wealth: $1,780 billion (Image: Reuters) 10/11 No.2 |Stanford University, USA | Estimated UHNW alumni Population: 5580| Estimated collective wealth: $2,899 billion (Image: Reuters) 11/11 No.1 | Harvard University, USA | Estimated UHNW alumni Population: 13,650 | Estimated collective wealth: $4,769 billion (Image: Reuters) First Published on Sep 19, 2019 07:28 am