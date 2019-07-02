10.or G2 with dual cameras, Snapdragon 636 to be exclusively available for Amazon Prime Members on July 15

Chinese OEM 10.or has launched a new smartphone called G2 in India. The G2 will be exclusive to Amazon India under its Crafted for Amazon programme and would go on sale during the Prime Day sale starting July 15.

The G2 features a 6.18-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 * 2246 pixels and a 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone comes with a wide notch on top of the display for the front camera and a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass.

Under the hood, the G2 gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC with 4GB and 6GB RAM. The smartphone gets a single 64GB storage variant, which is further expandable up to 256GB via microSD. There would be a massive 5,000 mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. 10.or claims that the smartphone offers up to eight hours of call time, or four hours of video streaming within 30 minutes of charge.

For optics, there is a dual camera setup at the back. The primary camera includes a 16MP sensor with Colour Correlated Temperature (CCT) dual LED flash. The secondary camera includes a 5MP sensor. For selfies, there is a 12MP front camera with flash and gets beautify and portrait mode.

The pricing of G2 is yet to be revealed. It would be available on June 15 exclusively for Prime Members during the Prime Day sale. The smartphone would be offered in Charcoal Black and Twilight Blue colours.