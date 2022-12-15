10 lucky employees randomly get $100,000 as bonus from Australia’s richest person

Australia's richest person Gina Rinehart has surprised 10 employees with a $100,000 Christmas bonus. According to the Daily Mail, the 10 lucky staff members from her mining company Roy Hill were randomly chosen out of a hat to receive the bonus amount.

"Apparently last week Gina told all Roy Hill staff to stand-by for an important announcement," a source told Perth radio station 6PR Radio last week.

A Roy Hill employee confirmed the rumour by calling 6PR Radio in Perth this week on Tuesday. The employee, who wishes to remain anonymous, was reportedly a bit displeased as one of the randomly-selected employees had only been with the company for three months.

Several other long term employees missed out on the huge bonus when Gina Rinehart, 68, pulled names of the lucky winners out of a hat.

The Roy Hill mine in the Pilbara region of Western Australia is the largest asset owned by Hancock Prospecting Group, of which Rinehart is executive chairman. With an estimated net worth of US$14.8 billion, she is Australia’s richest person. Her iron ore mine declared a massive profit of $3.2 billion for the 2021-22 financial year.

Rinehart is not the only billionaire boss treating her employees this holiday season. Citadel CEO Ken Griffin recently treated thousands of employees of Citadel and Citadel Securities to a magical long weekend at Disney World along with their families.