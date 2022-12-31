1.3 million orders delivered already, says Swiggy CEO on New Year’s Eve

Swiggy CEO Sriharsha Majety is a social media recluse, but even he joins the battle of delivery platforms every year on New Year’s Eve. As people across the country gear up to welcome 2023, orders for food and grocery items are witnessing a huge surge. Swiggy has already kickstarted New Year celebrations, having delivered a total of 1.3 million orders today, Majety announced in a tweet this evening.



“The party is already off to a fast start - we have already delivered over 1.3 million orders and counting. Our fleet & restaurant partners are geared up to make this NYE unforgettable,” the CEO of food delivery app Swiggy announced on Twitter. Swiggy clocked an order peak of 9,500 orders per minute on December 31 last year - and is no doubt hoping to replicate the feat this year.

Majety advised customers to place their order well in advance to beat the rush – a piece advice echoed by rival platform Zomato.

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal also requested customers to place their orders in time to avoid the festive rush. He shared glimpses from the Zomato office, where the team is hard at work to deal with the onslaught of orders.

Goyal said that Zomato has already broken last year’s record of orders per minute.