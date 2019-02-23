App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrade
Last Updated : Feb 23, 2019 01:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Xi Jinping writes letter to Donald Trump, hopes for mutually beneficial bilateral trade pact

A high-powered Chinese delegation is currently in the US for talks with the US on a trade deal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a letter to his American counterpart Donald Trump, hoping that the world's two largest economies would reach a mutually beneficial trade agreement. The letter was read out by a member of the Chinese delegation before Trump in his Oval Office of the White House in front of a battery of reporters.

A high-powered Chinese delegation is currently in the US for talks with the US on a trade deal.

Xi is pleased that the economic teams have engaged in intensive consultations and made significant progress, according to the letter.

Trump and Xi had a dinner summit in Buenos Aires on December 1 last year. Top trade officials from the two countries have so far met several times.

related news

“This has been well received in both our countries and in the wider international community. It is my hope that our two sides will continue to work together in the spirit of mutual respect and win-win cooperation, and could redouble our efforts so as to meet each other halfway and reach an agreement that works for our mutual benefit,” said the Chinese President.

In his letter, Xi mentioned about the letter and a video that he received from Trump earlier.

“Not too long ago, you sent to me a special letter of festive greetings, together with the lovely video made for me and my wife by your grandchildren on the Chinese Lunar New Year.

“We enjoyed the performance greatly and were happy to see that the little ones have kept improving in their Chinese. We watched the video more than once and feel that we must… for these adorable grandchildren of yours,” Xi said.

Trump told reporters that the video he's talking about is a video made by his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner, and their children speak fluent Chinese, even though they're very young.

“They were taught, at a very young age, Chinese. And when President Xi met Arabella, who's the oldest (daughter of Ivanka Trump), he said this was like perfect Chinese at the time… I thought that was nice. And they actually made a little video that they sent to President Xi.

“I thought it was a very nice thing. And it shows a great friendship between the two countries. And that was really just a ‘Happy New Year' wish that was given in Chinese by Arabella -- mostly by Arabella and her two brothers,” the US President added.

The US and China are locked in a trade war since Trump imposed heavy tariffs on imported steel and aluminium items from China in March last year, a move that sparked fears of a global trade war.

In response, China, the world's second largest economy after the US, imposed tit-for-tat tariffs on billions of dollars worth of American imports.

Top trade officials from America and China are currently holding talks in the US to negotiate a comprehensive trade deal before their self-imposed deadline of March 1.
First Published on Feb 23, 2019 01:43 pm

tags #China #trade #US #world

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.