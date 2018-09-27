WTO lowers trade growth prospects to 3.9% for 2018

The World Trade Organisation (WTO) lowered the growth projections for trade to 3.9 percent from the 4.4 percent estimated earlier for 2018, a development which may not augur well for India.

The WTO said that escalating trade tensions and tighter credit market conditions in important markets will slow trade growth for the rest of this year and in 2019.

"Trade will continue to expand but at a more moderate pace than previously forecast. The WTO anticipates growth in merchandise trade volume of 3.9 percent in 2018, with trade expansion slowing further to 3.7 percent in 2019," the organisation said in a statement.

In April, the global trade rule making body has estimated 4.4 percent growth for the current calender year.

It also said that monetary policy tightening in developed economies has also contributed to volatility in exchange rates and may continue to do so in the coming months.

WTO Director General Roberto Azevedo said: "While trade growth remains strong, this downgrade reflects the heightened tensions that we are seeing between major trading partners".

He also said that now it is critical for governments to work through their differences and show restraint.

Further, the Geneva-based WTO said that geopolitical tensions could threaten resource supplies and upset production networks in certain regions.

Since 2011-12, India's exports have been hovering at around $300 billion. During 2017-18, the shipments grew by about 10 percent to$303 billion.

Promoting exports helps a country to create jobs, boost manufacturing and earn more foreign exchange.