Last Updated : Oct 15, 2019 12:53 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Vegoil imports in September down 13% y/y at 1.3 million tonnes: Trade body

Vegoil imports in September fell 13 percent to 1.3 million tonnes from a year ago, a trade body said.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
India's vegoil imports in September fell 13 percent to 1.3 million tonnes from a year ago, a trade body said on October 15.

The country's imports of palm oil in September stood at 879,947 tonnes, while soyoil imports were 247,665 tonnes, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India said in a statement.

First Published on Oct 15, 2019 12:46 pm

tags #India #trade

