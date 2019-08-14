App
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2019 01:42 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Veg oil imports up 26% at 1.4 million tonnes for July: Trade body

The country's imports of palm oil in July stood at 812,805 tonnes, while soy oil imports were 319,606 tonnes.

India's veg oil imports in July rose 26 percent to 1.4 million tonnes from a year ago, a trade body said on August 14.

The country's imports of palm oil in July stood at 812,805 tonnes, while soy oil imports were 319,606 tonnes, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India said in a statement.

tags #Business #India #trade

