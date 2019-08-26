Trade ministry recommends 5% import tax hike on refined palm oil from Malaysia

India currently imposes a 40% import tax on crude palm oil and 50% on refined palm oils.
India's trade ministry has recommended raising the tax on refined palm oil imports from Malaysia by 5% to curb cheaper purchases of the tropical oil, showed a government document.
The ministry has recommended raising the import tax for six months, said the document seen by Reuters.
India currently imposes a 40% import tax on crude palm oil and 50% on refined palm oils. But shipments of refined palm oils from Malaysia have since January been taxed only at 45%, under an agreement with Malaysia.
That led to a surge in refined palm imports in the first seven months of 2019. Government sources on August 23 said India planned to impose an extra 5% tax on vegetable oil imports within weeks and use the revenue to help boost the country's stagnating oilseed production.