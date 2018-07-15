Trade information provider Connect2India to expand to 20 cities by next quarter

World trade information provider Connect2India today said it will expand its reach to 20 more cities by the next quarter of this fiscal. These include Pune, Ahmedabad, Ludhiana, Indore, Kanpur, Surat, Jaipur, Rajkot and Varanasi.

Currently, the company operates in three cities -- Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Delhi.

Pawan Gupta, founder and CEO of the company, said: "We are bridging the knowledge and information gap and are making global trade safe and easy with technology for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs)."

He said that this segment of exporters needs support and hand-holding at every step.

He added that as per the estimates of the World Trade Organization (WTO), global exports would grow at a healthy rate.

"This means more demand in the global markets, which eventually means more opportunities for SMEs to sell their products," Pawan said.

India is home to over 65 million SMEs but unfortunately only a fraction of them enter overseas markets, that too with a great degree of risk, he added.

Connect2India enables and facilitates end-to-end export and import by providing detail information.