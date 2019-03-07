App
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2019 01:55 PM IST

Tea exports fall in January this year

Exports to UAE during January 2019 fell sharply to 1.51 million kilograms from 3.19 million kilograms in January 2018, the data said.

Tea exports fell marginally from 23.85 million kilograms in January 2018 to 22.27 million kilograms in the same month of 2019, according to Tea Board provisional data.

Value of tea exports in January 2019, however, increased to Rs 480.77 crore as compared to Rs 470.83 crore owing to rise in unit price per kilogram to Rs 215.88 from Rs 197.42 in January 2018.

Destination-wise, exports to CIS countries fell to 4.96 million kilograms in January 2019 as compared to 6.06 million kilograms in the same month of last year.

Offtake by Iran saw a rise in January 2019 at 5.90 million kilograms from 2.82 million grams in the same period of 2018.

Exports to Pakistan also saw a rise to 1.31 million kilograms from 1.14 million kilograms in January 2018, according to the Tea Board data.
