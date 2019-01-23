App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrade
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2019 06:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

SEBI asks exchanges to align trading, delivery lot size for commodity derivatives contracts

Currently, exchanges keep different trading lot size and delivery lot size of some commodity derivatives contracts which, at times, put participants in disadvantageous positions.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Markets regulator SEBI on January 23 asked stock exchanges to follow the policy of having uniform trading and delivery lot size for commodity derivatives contracts.

Currently, exchanges keep different trading lot size and delivery lot size of some commodity derivatives contracts which, at times, put participants in disadvantageous positions.

In a circular, SEBI said "the exchanges shall follow the policy of having uniform trading and delivery lot size for the commodity derivatives contracts."

However, the regulator said that an exception may be provided on case to case basis, subject to the exchanges submitting detailed rationale including physical market practices, feedback from stakeholders for keeping different lot size for trading and delivery with respect to any contract, to SEBI for approval.

related news

In such cases exchanges will have to put in place an adequate mechanism to ensure that no participant is put to disadvantageous position and that it does not constitute a barrier to delivery or otherwise impedes the physical delivery of the commodity.

The decision was taken on the basis of the recommendation of Commodity Derivatives Advisory Committee.

The new rule would come into force from January 23.

Besides, for existing contracts with different trading lot and delivery lot size, exchanges will have to submit their proposal for alignment or exemption to the regulator within one month.

In market parlance, trading lot size represents the standard quantity of the underlying commodity corresponding to a single derivatives contract position. Trading can be done only in multiple of the trading lot size.

Delivery lot size represents the standard quantity of the underlying commodity, in multiple of which delivery is permitted after the expiry of the contracts.
First Published on Jan 23, 2019 05:55 pm

tags #Business #India #SEBI #stocks #trade

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.