App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrade
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2018 07:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rupee depreciation double whammy for trade, finds SBI study

Based on an analysis of both export and import-intensive industries during April-September 2018, SBI's report 'Ecowrap' concluded that rupee depreciation has not helped exports as is widely believed.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A research report by India's largest bank SBI said the rupee depreciation has neither helped in improving exports nor in slowing imports, leading to an incremental trade deficit of $4 billion in the first half of the current fiscal.

Based on an analysis of both export and import-intensive industries during April-September 2018, SBI's report 'Ecowrap' concluded that rupee depreciation has not helped exports as is widely believed.

"In effect, this means we are having a situation of declining exports and increasing imports. We estimate that the net incremental impact on trade deficit is $4 billion.

"Thus the common refrain that rupee depreciation will lead to export increase and import decline stands challenged," it said.

related news

India's exports entered the negative zone after five months, contracting 2.15 percent in September to $27.95 billion due to dip in shipments in key sectors, including engineering and gems and jewellery, even though trade deficit narrowed to a five-month low.

Imports in September grew by 10.45 percent to $41.9 billion, according to the commerce ministry data released on October 15.

The report further said month wise External Commercial Borrowing (ECB) data suggests, during March 2018 to August 2018, industries like petroleum, NBFCs, power, telecommunication and automobile are heavily borrowing through automatic route and aggregately contributing more than 71 percent of total borrowing.

"So, any depreciation in rupee will have a significant impact on their bottom line if the corporates have not adequately naturalised their risk through hedging," said Ecowrap.
First Published on Oct 17, 2018 06:58 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #trade

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.