MMTC tenders to buy corn, volume undecided: Trade

Indian state-run trading company MMTC has issued another international tender to buy and import yellow corn (maize), European traders said on July 18.
The volume purchased will be decided by MMTC later depending on the level of prices received but minimum offers are 24,000 tonnes to 25,000 tonnes.The tender closes on July 30 and offers must remain valid until August 12.
First Published on Jul 18, 2019 12:59 pm