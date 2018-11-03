App
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2018 03:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indo-China border trade through Lipukekh pass stands at over Rs 6 cr this year

Imports by Indian traders stood at Rs 5.59 crore and exports by them stood at Rs 96.5 lakh

PTI
Business transactions worth over Rs 6.55 crore took place between India and China this year through the border at Lipukekh pass in Uttarakhand.

Total business transacted between the two countries through the border this year was Rs 6.55 crore. Of which imports by Indian traders stood at Rs 5.59 crore and exports by them stood at Rs 96.5 lakh, trade officer PS Kutiyal told PTI on phone from Dharchula.

Border trade between the two countries through the Lipukekh pass conducted for five months from June to October at Taklakot mart in Western Tibet on the Chinese side.

A total of 244 Indians, including 70 traders and 174 helpers, went to Taklakot mart this year to do business with their Chinese counterparts, the trade officer said. Indo-China border trade, aimed at strengthening the economy of tribal border villages was resumed in the year 1992.

The traditional trade with erstwhile Tibet had been closed after the 1962 border conflict between two countries.
First Published on Nov 3, 2018 03:15 pm

tags #Business #India #trade

