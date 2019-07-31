App
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2019 01:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

India's January-July coffee exports flat at 2.38 lakh tonnes

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Coffee shipments from India, Asia's third-largest producer and exporter, remained flat at 2,38,669 tonnes so far this calendar year with maximum shipments made to Italy, as per the Coffee Board.

The country had shipped 2,37,780 tonnes of coffee bean during January-July in the previous year, its data showed.

India exports large volumes of Robusta variety of coffee bean, followed by Arabica and instant coffee.

According to the board, export of Robusta coffee rose to 1,35,892 tonnes till July 2019, from 1,26,254 tonnes in the year-ago period.

Arabica coffee shipments, however, declined to 37,609 tonnes from 40,795 tonnes in the said period.

Even shipment of instant coffee showed a decline as volumes dropped to 12,504 tonnes during January-July of this calendar year from 16,303 tonnes in the same period in 2018.

Re-export of coffee was also slightly down at 52,513 tonnes from 54,222 tonnes in the period under review.

Of the total exports, more than 55,000 tonnes of coffee is estimated to have been shipped to Italy, followed by over 25,000 tonnes to Germany and about 16,000 tonnes to Russian Federation.

The country's coffee output is pegged at 3,19,500 tonnes for the 2018-19 marketing year (October-November), as against 3,16,000 tonnes in the previous marketing year.
First Published on Jul 31, 2019 01:32 pm

