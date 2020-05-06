India's April edible oil imports drop 34%: Trade body

India's edible oil imports fell 34% to 790,377 tonnes in April, a leading trade body said on Wednesday, due to logistical difficulties, including delays in the discharge of imported oils, triggered by the coronavirus lockdown.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Imports between November, when the current marketing year began, and April fell 14% to 6.18 million tonnes, according to provisional data compiled by the Solvent Extractors Association.