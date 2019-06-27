App
you are here: HomeNewsTrade
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2019 11:33 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Indian government sources refute Trump's claim that its tariffs are very high

India's tariffs are in line with the World Trade Organization rules, the government sources said, adding that US tariffs on some items were much higher than India's.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

India's tariffs are not that high compared to other developing countries, government sources told Reuters on June 26, reacting to United States President Donald Trump's call to withdraw what he said were very high tariffs.

Earlier Trump tweeted that he looked forward to meeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 summit in Japan, but said that for years India had put "very high tariffs against the United States". Adding: "This is unacceptable and the tariffs must be withdrawn!"

This month, India slapped higher tariffs on 28 US products in retaliation for Washington's withdrawal this month of tariff-free trade for certain Indian goods.

India's tariffs are in line with the World Trade Organization rules, the government sources said, adding that US tariffs on some items were much higher than India's.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 27, 2019 11:23 am

tags #Business #G20 summit #India #trade #US #world #WTO

