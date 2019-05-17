App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrade
Last Updated : May 17, 2019 04:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

India probes alleged dumping of digital printing plates from China, Japan, 3 other nations

Imposition of anti-dumping duty is permissible under the World Trade Organisation (WTO) regime.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

India has begun a probe into alleged dumping of digital printing plates from China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan and Vietnam on a complaint by a domestic manufacturer, a commerce ministry notification said.

The probe is being carried out by the directorate general of trade remedies (DGTR) on an application filed by Technova Imaging Systems for imposition of anti-dumping duty on imports of 'digital offset printing plates' from the five countries.

If established that alleged dumping has caused material injury to the domestic manufacturer, the DGTR would recommend imposition of anti-dumping duty on the imports.

The final call to impose the duty would be taken by the finance ministry.

related news

In a notification, DGTR said it has "sufficient evidence of dumping" of the plates from certain companies of these five countries.

"The authority hereby initiates an investigation into the alleged dumping, and consequent injury to the domestic industry...to determine the existence, degree and effect of alleged dumping and to recommend the amount of anti-dumping duty, which if levied, would be adequate to remove injury to the domestic industry," it said.

It noted that there was sufficient evidence to show that the normal value of the plates in these countries is higher than the ex-factory export price, indicating that the product is being dumped into the Indian market by exporters of these five nations.

The period of investigation covers July 2018 to March 2019. However, it would also analyse the data of previous three years (2015-18).

The product is used in the printing industry for transferring data as an image (dot patterns or text) onto paper or on tin sheets or poly films.

In international trade parlance, dumping happens when a firm exports an item to other country at a rate lower than the price of that product in its domestic market.

Dumping impacts price of that product in the exporting country, hitting margins and profits of manufacturing firms.

According to global trade norms, a country is allowed to impose tariffs on such dumped products to provide a level-playing field to domestic manufacturers. The duty is imposed only after a thorough investigation by a quasi-judicial body, like DGTR in India.

In its probe, the directorate has to conclude whether the dumped products are impacting domestic industries.

Imposition of anti-dumping duty is permissible under the World Trade Organisation (WTO) regime.

The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trading practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers vis-a-vis foreign producers and exporters.

India is one of the most attractive markets for global producers due to its large middle class population.

China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan and Vietnam are key trading partners of India.
First Published on May 17, 2019 03:49 pm

tags #Business #India #trade #world

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Zinda from Bharat: Salman Khan's latest track is a mix of romance and ...

Bharat Zinda song launch: Salman Khan stops Katrina Kaif from calling ...

Bharat Zinda song launch LIVE: Salman Khan roots for a National Award ...

Zinda: Salman Khan's fourth song from Bharat is finally out!

Shah Rukh Khan appears on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, shares ...

Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone has a problem with Cannes, t ...

Cannes 2019: Priyanka Chopra takes cues from Princess Diana, stuns in ...

Cannes 2019: Hina Khan is pretty in lavender on the third day of the g ...

Former WWE star Ashley Massaro dies at 39

Gujarat 10th Result 2019: Gujarat Board to Announce SSC Result Soon at ...

The Nation Rallies For Salman Khan's Cause in Bharat's New Song Zinda

In First For Asia, Taiwan Legalises Same-sex Marriage as Thousands Che ...

Kareena Kapoor Hopeful About 'Good News' Success, Says 'We Have Akshay ...

Depression is Real: 6 Actors and Their Battle with This Disease

OnePlus 7 Pro Getting Day One OxygenOS Update: Here is The Complete Ch ...

Why Rakul Preet Singh Could be the Real Winner of De De Pyaar De

17th May 1997: Jayasuriya Pummels India into Submission

32 Years After Mr. India, Anil Kapoor, Shekhar Kapur Working on Anothe ...

Anand Mahindra takes aim at Pragya Thakur for Godse remarks, says some ...

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi to host opposition leaders on May 23

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: Pragya Thakur apologises for calling Godse a 'pa ...

Scenes from a Priyanka Gandhi rally: Delay and wreckage by harsh weath ...

'Big Bang Theory' exits TV airwaves with emotional episode

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 537 points higher, Nifty above 11,400; Zee r ...

Yes Bank surges 6% after CEO Ravneet Gill brushes off R Gandhi appoint ...

CLSA's earnings estimates for FY20 remain unchanged

Brokerages raise TP on Bajaj Finance considering premium valuations, s ...

Battle for Bengal: Mamata terms Modi 'fascist', 'torturer' at Kolkata ...

De De Pyaar De movie review: Tabu, Ajay Devgn champion male infidelity ...

Nayeem Ahmad Shah, who was killed by cow vigilantes in Jammu's Bhaderw ...

Asus Zenfone 6 vs OnePlus 7: Specs comparison of the newest Snapdragon ...

Taiwan becomes first Asian country to legalise same-sex marriage, prov ...

IndiGo crisis: Rift between promoters Rakesh Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia ...

Human/Nature: In photos of trees and crumbling houses, a criticism of ...

Yashica Dutt on her decision to come out as Dalit: 'The truth was out, ...

Rome Masters: How many lines does Nick Kyrgios have to cross before we ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.