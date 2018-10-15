App
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2018 07:31 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India nears resolution on trade disputes with US: Trade ministry source

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

India and the United States have resolved most of their bilateral trade disputes, a trade ministry source said on October 15, though agreements on some issues have yet to be finalised.

Reuters reported on September 18 that the two countries were drawing close on a trade deal involving steel, medical devices, agriculture and IT equipment.

The source also added that New Delhi was confident of entering into bilateral currency payment mechanisms with Iran and China in order to smooth trade between the countries.
